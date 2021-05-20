Scholar Athlete spotlight: Swindle stepped up when Trinity was in need

Swindle, 18, made the most of it. At 5-foot-4 she’s on the smaller side for guards. At Trinity she was one of the taller girls on the roster and played in the post. She averaged 10.1 rebounds per game and hauled in a career-high 19 against Valley Park.

“We fought every game,” Swindle said. “That’s all we could ask for.”

Mere days after the basketball season ended, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Trinity would close at the end of this school year. It was a gut punch for the community, but it landed particularly hard on Swindle.

“It’s like when someone dies, the seven stages of grief,” Swindle said. “We’ve all accepted it and are moving on.”

Trinity’s roots are Swindle’s roots. Trinity was formed when St. Thomas Aquinas, Mercy and Rosary high schools were merged into one in 2003. Two of Swindle’s siblings, her mother, aunt, two uncles and six cousins all attended Trinity or the schools that became Trinity.

“My whole dad’s side went to Mercy or Aquinas-Mercy, my mom’s side were all Rosary,” said Emily Seithel, Swindle’s older sister and Trinity’s volleyball coach the last two years. “(Lauren) wanted to go there and excel and make a name for herself, even more so than my brother and I.”