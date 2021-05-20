Seckman: Grant Salsman

Academic rank: 30 of 401.
Sports: Baseball, football.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Spanish National Honor Society; Beta Club; 'A' Honor Roll; Academic letter.
Athletic bio: Football: all-conference, team captain.
Activities: Letterman's club; DECA; volunteer: food pantry, elementary classrooms.
College: University of Missouri.
Goal: “I hope to become a sports journalist at ESPN and cover major sporting events.”
Favorite subject: History.
Favorite book: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”
Favorite musician: Santan Dave.
Role model: My mom. “Throughout all of high school she has helped me with my academics and has always been my biggest supporter in athletics. She is always encouraging and there for me.”