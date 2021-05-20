 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seckman: Grant Salsman
0 comments

Seckman: Grant Salsman

  • 0

Academic rank: 30 of 401.

Sports: Baseball, football.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Spanish National Honor Society; Beta Club; 'A' Honor Roll; Academic letter.

Athletic bio: Football: all-conference, team captain.

Activities: Letterman's club; DECA; volunteer: food pantry, elementary classrooms.

College: University of Missouri.

Goal: “I hope to become a sports journalist at ESPN and cover major sporting events.”

Favorite subject: History.

Favorite book: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

Favorite musician: Santan Dave.

Role model: My mom. “Throughout all of high school she has helped me with my academics and has always been my biggest supporter in athletics. She is always encouraging and there for me.”

Seckman Grant Salsman

Seckman Grant Salsman

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports