Seckman: Joseph Stuckmeyer

Academic rank: Top 10 percent.
Sports: Football, basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: Academic Letter; junior student of the year; National Honor Society; Senior Beta Club; Missouri Boys State; Rotary student of the month; honor roll.
Athletic bio: Football: team captain, starting quarterback; track and field: school record for javelin.
Activities: Senior class president; Renaissance Club; letterman’s club; jazz band; volunteer: church, summer school.
College: Missouri State University.
Goal: "Earn my degree as a physician assistant. Eventually I want to go back to school to become a physician.”
Favorite subject: Science. “I have always been interested in anatomy and the study of nature.”
Favorite book: "All the Pretty Horses” by Cormac McCarthy.
Favorite musician: Billy Currington.
Role model: My mom. “She works on the family’s dairy farm and I have never met anyone that works as hard as her. My mom never questions doing the right thing and she always puts others before herself. She would do anything for the people she loves and I feel that is the most important quality in life.”
