Academic rank: 1 of 37.
Sports: Softball (four years); basketball (four years); track and field (three years).
Academic bio: National Honor Society; academic awards for English, math, science, social studies; Principal's Honor Roll; student of the month; EOC Advanced Award in English and algebra.
Athletic bio: Softball: First team all-district (2020, 2022); first team all-conference (2020, 2022); first team all-region (2022); second team all-state (2022); team hustle award (2019). Basketball: Lincoln County Journal player of the week (2020); KJFM Eagle 102 Hustle Award (2021); Miss Rebound (2021); 98th Annual Bowling Green all-tournament team (2023); all-conference and all-district (2023); rank eighth in state for single-season charges drawn (2023). Track and field: Member of Class 1 400 relay team that finished sixth at state (2021) and seventh at state (2022); won district titles both seasons.
Activities: Senior class president; junior class president; student council class secretary (2019-2020); Future Business Leaders of America: secretary (2021-2022); vice president (2022-2023); public speaking district winner and state participant (2022); Sober and Fun Environment (2020, 2021, 2022); Silex Pep Club; Future Farmers of America (four years): served as secretary (2022-23), co-historian (2021-2022), co-reporter (2020-2021), knowledge team (2020), meats evaluation CDE team (2021, second in state), nursery/lLandscape CDE team (2022, third in state), fall public speaking (2021, district winner, state qualifier; 2022, area winner); Fellowship of Christian Athletes (four years); prom committee chairperson (2022). Community service: Adopt a Family; Adopt a Highway Program (FFA); Food for America Day; canned food drive for local food pantry and Silex’s Owls Pals program; personal hygiene drive; Meals of Hope (package bagged meals for those in need in Washington D.C. and at Missouri State Fair); sock drive; Red Cross blood drive; Owls Pals; election help (assisted county clerk with getting election equipment ready); Silex Booster Club (helped with annual trivia night and golf tournament); hobbies: hunting, fishing, trap shooting, mentoring youth in sports, reading.
College: Truman State University to study agricultural science.
Favorite subject: Ag science. “I have been able to learn so much by doing lots of hands on activities and lessons, which has influenced me on my intended career choice, agricultural science. We have done so many different projects and I have gained experience in wood working, meats evaluation and plant science.”
Favorite musician: Imagine Dragons.
Favorite book: “Harry Potter.”
Role model: “All of my coaches have had a great impact on my life and I consider them all great role models. This includes my coaches all the way from little league, to travel ball, and to high school. When things get tough, they are there to lift me up and push me to do my best to reach my fullest potential. They are great at keeping up my confidence, which helps me perform better. They have been a great influence throughout my life and I will always remember the life lessons they have taught me.”