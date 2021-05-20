Soldan: Franceska Peterson

Academic rank: 8 of 123.
Sports: Volleyball.
Activities: “I am a very creative person, so when I’m not playing volleyball I make jewelry such as bracelets.”
College: St. Louis Community College.
Goal: “I want to able to become my own boss so I can give people a chance to better themselves to get wherever I am.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I love solving problems and finding the solution.”
Favorite book: “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park.
Favorite musician: Moneybagg Yo.
Role model: My dad. “He taught me that to get to get to the finer things in life you have to put in the work.”