Soldan: Franceska Peterson
Academic rank: 8 of 123.

Sports: Volleyball.

Activities: “I am a very creative person, so when I’m not playing volleyball I make jewelry such as bracelets.”

College: St. Louis Community College.

Goal: “I want to able to become my own boss so I can give people a chance to better themselves to get wherever I am.”

Favorite subject: Math. “I love solving problems and finding the solution.”

Favorite book: “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park.

Favorite musician: Moneybagg Yo.

Role model: My dad. “He taught me that to get to get to the finer things in life you have to put in the work.”

