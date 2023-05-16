Academic bio: All-academic awards for tennis, wrestling, soccer; student of the month; top 2 percent for grade point average.
Athletic bio: Wrestling: Two-time state qualifier; three-time all-conference; Coach's Award (three times); most career takedowns in program history; second in program history for victories in a season, in a career and career pins. Soccer: Played for Missouri Class 2 state runner-up (2021); hustle award (twice). Tennis: C.H.A.R.G.E. Award.
Activities: National Honor Society (treasurer, senior); Mu Alpha Theta; Renaissance Club (vice president, junior; president, senior); service trips with Immanuel Lutheran Church of St. Charles.
College: University of Missouri to major in rehabilitation sciences on the track to receive my doctorate in physical therapy.
Favorite subject: Science. “I enjoy the hands-on learning that I have gotten to do. I also love classes like biology because I love learning about the human body.”
Favorite musician: Adele.
Favorite book: “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green.
Role model: My dad. “He has always pushed me to be a better athlete and student. He has taught me that if I work hard for anything, I will have good outcomes. My dad was a wrestler and he pushed me to start the sport and taught me so much about it. Wrestling made me a much stronger person mentally and physically, and without my dad I would have never gotten into the sport.