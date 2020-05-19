St. Charles: Justin Mowry

Academic rank: 37.
Sports: Wrestling, football.
Academic bio: St. Charles School Board of education outstanding academic achievement (2019); four-time all-academic Gateway Athletic Conference honors (wrestling and football); academic all-state (wrestling); National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Wrestling: four-time Class 3 state qualifier, including third-place finish in 2020 (220 pounds); 2020 GAC wrestler of the year; two-time GAC champion (220); 2019 district champion; Missouri Wrestling officials outstanding athletic achievement.
Activities: Fishing.
Future: “I enlisted in the United States Army as a combat engineer. I am shipping to basic on July 6.”
Goal: "I hope to accomplish my four-year commitment to the Army, then getting out and going to school to get a degree in engineering.”
Favorite subject: Physics. “It makes me think about how things work and why they react like they do.”
Favorite book: "Four Days to Glory” by Mark Kreidler.
Favorite musician: Brad Paisley.
Role model: Coach Dill, St. Charles High wrestling head coach. “Coach Dill has taught me more than just wrestling, how to take losses and pick myself back up and keep moving forward. He taught me that it takes effort to reach my goals and always pushed me passed them to be better then what I originally set my goals to be. The lessons he taught me about wrestling and life are lessons I will never forget that is the reason Coach Dill is my role model.”
