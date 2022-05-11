St. Charles: Sally Werth May 11, 2022 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Charles Sally Werth Scholar Athlete Academic rank: Summa Cum Laude.Sports: Cross Country, soccer.Academic bio: Academic all-conference; student of the month.Athletic bio: All-regional; first team all-conference; courage award; sportsmanship award; MVP award.Activities: National Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta.College: Simpson College.Goal: “I want to go into ecology or environmental sciences and help create a more sustainable healthy future for future generations.” Favorite subject: Math.Favorite book: “The Glass Castle.”Role model: Princess Diana. “Not only is she kind and smart, but she stood up for what she believed in.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Ecology Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools P through S Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring