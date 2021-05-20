St. Charles: Trey Ward

Sports: Wrestling, football.
Academic bio: Academic all-conference (football, wrestling); academic all-state (wrestling).
Athletic bio: Wrestling: Class 2 champion at 195 pounds, district champion, sectional champion and GAC wrestler of the year (2021); four-time state qualifier and three-time medal winner; Athletic Certificate of Recognition from Missouri House of Representatives. Football: School's single-game rushing record holder; all-GAC North first team offensive athlete and defense, second team running back.
Activities: Working out, wrestling, long distance jogging.
College: Central Methodist University.
Goal: “I set myself up to be able to choose multiple paths, like continuing in school to become a homicide detective, along with possibly continuing in wrestling and try for the Olympics.”
Favorite subject: Forensic science.
Favorite book: “The Night She Disappeared” by April Henry.
Favorite musicians: J.Cole, SZA, Kendrick Lamar.
Role model: Coach Kinworthy. “He has so many accomplishments in the sport of wrestling, and that has been my inspiration since my freshman year. Along with that, he is an incredible coach that dedicates his time to make sure his athletes are becoming better mentally and physically, especially in wrestling.”