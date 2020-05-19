St. Charles West: Kaitlyn Weinrich

Sports: Tennis, basketball, soccer, track and field.
Academic bio: Top 10 percent of class; scholar athlete (four years); honor roll gold card (four years); National Honor Society; district outstanding senior award; academic all-state (basketball).
Athletic bio: Soccer: first team all-conference (twice); first team all-state; second team all-state; GAC North player of the year (2019); Class 2 Region 2 all-region (twice); Class 2 District 7 all-district (twice); SCC Amateur Sports Hall of Fame Outstanding Senior Athlete Nominee. Basketball: first team all-conference (2020).
Activities: Renaissance Club; Key Club. Volunteer: Meals for a Million, St. Charles; Students as Mentors, Hardin Middle School; Red Cross blood drive, St. Charles West; preschool soccer coach; St. Joseph Hospital; St. Charles West basketball camp (three years); “J Day” at Jefferson Intermediate School.
College: Lindenwood.
Goal: "I plan on becoming a physician and helping others. I also hope to become a mom someday.”
Favorite subject: Science. “I enjoy learning about how things work, especially the human body.”
Favorite book: "The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Favorite musician: One Direction.
Role model: “I consider all three of my older brothers to be my role models for different reasons. I look up to my oldest brother Jacob for his patience and kindest towards others, my middle brother Kyle for his work ethic in sports and always trying to be the best at what he does, and lastly, I look up to Jordan for his creativity and problem solving.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.