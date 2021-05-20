St. Charles West: Sam Papin

Academic rank: 5.
Sports: Soccer, tennis.
Academic bio: State contender in FBLA competitions (2018, 2019, 2020); Summa Cum Laude; Chosen Participant of Boys State (2020); A honor roll.
Athletic bio: Soccer: Class 2 state runner-up team (2018); first team all-conference (2019, 2020); all-region and all-state honorable mention (2020); second team all-conference (2017, 2018); team rookie of the year (2017). Tennis: rookie of the year (2018); GAC No. 1 singles, third place (2019); GAC No. 3 doubles, third place (2018); GAC No. 5 singles, first place (2018).
Activities: Future Business Leaders of America; Breakfast Club; NHS; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Key Club; robotics; El Salvador Mission Trip; high school youth group.
College: Missouri S&T.
Goal: “I hope to have and support a family and to be a devoted husband and father. I hope to coach my kids in sports and whatever activities they enjoy. I will be too competitive in yard games, slow pitch softball, and pickle ball, but I will still dominate when I am old.”
Favorite subjects: Physics and robotics.