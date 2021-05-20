 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Charles West: Sam Papin
0 comments

St. Charles West: Sam Papin

  • 0

Academic rank: 5.

Sports: Soccer, tennis.

Academic bio: State contender in FBLA competitions (2018, 2019, 2020); Summa Cum Laude; Chosen Participant of Boys State (2020); A honor roll.

Athletic bio: Soccer: Class 2 state runner-up team (2018); first team all-conference (2019, 2020); all-region and all-state honorable mention (2020); second team all-conference (2017, 2018); team rookie of the year (2017). Tennis: rookie of the year (2018); GAC No. 1 singles, third place (2019); GAC No. 3 doubles, third place (2018); GAC No. 5 singles, first place (2018).

Activities: Future Business Leaders of America; Breakfast Club; NHS; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Key Club; robotics; El Salvador Mission Trip; high school youth group.

College: Missouri S&T.

Goal: “I hope to have and support a family and to be a devoted husband and father. I hope to coach my kids in sports and whatever activities they enjoy. I will be too competitive in yard games, slow pitch softball, and pickle ball, but I will still dominate when I am old.”

Favorite subjects: Physics and robotics.

Favorite book: “Unbroken.”

Favorite musician: John Mayer.

Role model: My parents. “They have showed me the importance of faith and virtues in my life. Working hard, loving others, and being selfless.”

St. Charles West Sam Papin

St. Charles West Sam Papin

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports