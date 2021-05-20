St. Clair: Ally Newton

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track and field, soccer, golf.
Academic bio: Renaissance Gold Card.
Athletic bio: Sportsmanship of the year award; two-time defensive player of the year; most improved player.
Activities: Pep Club.
Goal: “My future plans are to attend college to become a pediatric physical therapist. I want to graduate college, have a successful job and a happy family.”
Favorite subject: Science.
Favorite book: “Tuesdays with Morrie.”
Favorite musician: Creed.
Role model: My parents. “They are the strongest, most hardworking people I know.”