St. Clair: Ally Newton
St. Clair: Ally Newton

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track and field, soccer, golf.

Academic bio: Renaissance Gold Card.

Athletic bio: Sportsmanship of the year award; two-time defensive player of the year; most improved player.

Activities: Pep Club.

Goal: “My future plans are to attend college to become a pediatric physical therapist. I want to graduate college, have a successful job and a happy family.”

Favorite subject: Science.

Favorite book: “Tuesdays with Morrie.”

Favorite musician: Creed.

Role model: My parents. “They are the strongest, most hardworking people I know.”

