St. Clair: Gracie Sohn

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: Academic all-conference in volleyball, basketball and soccer from 2016-19; academic all-state in volleyball (2016-19).
Athletic bio: Volleyball: First team all-Four Rivers Conference (2018, 2019); honorable mention (2017); all-district (2017-19); Basketball: first team all-conference (2017); first team all-district (2017); Soccer: First team all-district (2018, 2019); first team all-conference (2019); second team all-conference (2018); second team all-state (2019).
Activities: National Honor Society; Key Club; Link Leaders and pep club.
College, major: Mineral Area College, nursing.
Goal: "I plan to become a pediatric nurse anesthetist. I also hope to help build a club volleyball program in St. Clair to encourage more girls to become involved in volleyball.”
Favorite subject: Science. “I enjoy all my science classes and learning about how the human body works because I am planning on going into nursing.
Favorite book: "All the Bright Places” by Jennifer Niven.
Favorite musicians: Eric Church, the Dixie Chicks and Tyler Childers.
Role model: Volleyball coach Courtney Thurman. "She has taught me to be a leader for my team and I look up to her as a person and a coach. She inspires me to always leave everything on the floor and encourage my team no matter what.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.