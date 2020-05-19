St. Clair: Gracie Sohn
St. Clair: Gracie Sohn

Gracie Sohn, St. Clair

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, soccer.

Academic bio: Academic all-conference in volleyball, basketball and soccer from 2016-19; academic all-state in volleyball (2016-19).

Athletic bio: Volleyball: First team all-Four Rivers Conference (2018, 2019); honorable mention (2017); all-district (2017-19); Basketball: first team all-conference (2017); first team all-district (2017); Soccer: First team all-district (2018, 2019); first team all-conference (2019); second team all-conference (2018); second team all-state (2019).

Activities: National Honor Society; Key Club; Link Leaders and pep club.

College, major: Mineral Area College, nursing.

Goal: "I plan to become a pediatric nurse anesthetist. I also hope to help build a club volleyball program in St. Clair to encourage more girls to become involved in volleyball.”

Favorite subject: Science. “I enjoy all my science classes and learning about how the human body works because I am planning on going into nursing.

Favorite book: "All the Bright Places” by Jennifer Niven.

Favorite musicians: Eric Church, the Dixie Chicks and Tyler Childers.

Role model: Volleyball coach Courtney Thurman. "She has taught me to be a leader for my team and I look up to her as a person and a coach. She inspires me to always leave everything on the floor and encourage my team no matter what.”

