St. Clair: Kaylee Rampani

Academic bio: Academic letter; VIP Renaissance; A+ Honor Roll; highest grade overall in dual credit biotechnology and Spanish I; letter of encouragement from the Mastodon Regional Science Fair; second place in St. Clair Science Fair; nominated as delegate representative for St. Clair High School and state of Missouri at Congress of Future Medical Leaders; Kiwanis student of the month; National Society of High School Scholars.
Athletic bio: Volleyball: All-academic; second team all-area; second team all-district; defensive player of the year (2021). Track and Field: School record holder for javelin; most improved; all-conference; all-district; state qualifier; national qualifier.
Activities: Cheerleading; National Honor Society president; Pep Club; Link Leader; Renaissance Club; student council secretary; HOSA; Key Club. Community service: volleyball camps and tournaments; fundraiser car washes; volleyball Easter egg event; Camp Quality; St. Clair blood drives; Spirit Strides for equestrian therapy; FC United trivia night; Backpack Program; NHS Nursing home game night.
Goal: “Receive a bachelor’s degree in radiologic technology with an extended emphasis in diagnostic cardiac sonography. I plan to become a successful individual and help people every day in any way possible.”
Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology. “I love learning about how the human body works. I learn something new every day in the class, and the subject is always interesting.”
Favorite book: “The Selection” series by Kiera Kass.
Role model: My Sunday School teacher, Mrs. Joyce Brown. “I consider her as a role model because she holds herself, her work and others to the highest of standards. She is a humble, sweet and kind lady teaching others the way of the Bible leading by the Lord's example. She is successful spiritually, physically and academically and I aspire to become more like her each and every day.”