 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Clair: Kaylee Rampani

  • 0
St. Clair Kaylee Rampani

St. Clair Kaylee Rampani

Academic rank: 3.

Sports: Volleyball, track and field.

Academic bio: Academic letter; VIP Renaissance; A+ Honor Roll; highest grade overall in dual credit biotechnology and Spanish I; letter of encouragement from the Mastodon Regional Science Fair; second place in St. Clair Science Fair; nominated as delegate representative for St. Clair High School and state of Missouri at Congress of Future Medical Leaders; Kiwanis student of the month; National Society of High School Scholars.

Athletic bio: Volleyball: All-academic; second team all-area; second team all-district; defensive player of the year (2021). Track and Field: School record holder for javelin; most improved; all-conference; all-district; state qualifier; national qualifier.

Activities: Cheerleading; National Honor Society president; Pep Club; Link Leader; Renaissance Club; student council secretary; HOSA; Key Club. Community service: volleyball camps and tournaments; fundraiser car washes; volleyball Easter egg event; Camp Quality; St. Clair blood drives; Spirit Strides for equestrian therapy; FC United trivia night; Backpack Program; NHS Nursing home game night.

People are also reading…

College: Missouri Southern State University.

Goal: “Receive a bachelor’s degree in radiologic technology with an extended emphasis in diagnostic cardiac sonography. I plan to become a successful individual and help people every day in any way possible.”

Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology. “I love learning about how the human body works. I learn something new every day in the class, and the subject is always interesting.”

Favorite book: “The Selection” series by Kiera Kass.

Role model: My Sunday School teacher, Mrs. Joyce Brown. “I consider her as a role model because she holds herself, her work and others to the highest of standards. She is a humble, sweet and kind lady teaching others the way of the Bible leading by the Lord's example. She is successful spiritually, physically and academically and I aspire to become more like her each and every day.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK