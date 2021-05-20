 Skip to main content
St. Dominic: Ashley Martinez
St. Dominic: Ashley Martinez

Academic rank: 11.

Sports: Soccer.

Academic bio: Honor roll; National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: AAA first team, AAA newcomer of the year, all-state first team and offensive player of the year, Region 2 first team and player of the year (all during the 2018-2019 season).

Activities: Ambassadors Program president and Head of House in St. Dominic House System; volunteer: Crisis Nursery, St. Vincent de Paul, SPENSA; also a soccer coach for younger children with St. Louis Scott Gallagher.

College, major: University of Wisconsin, biology with plan to pursue a medical degree.

Goal: “If doors open, I would love to continue my soccer career after college; however, I also hope to become a successful pediatric surgeon and donate my time and efforts to giving back to others. I would also love to eventually have my own business at some point in my life later on.”

Favorite subject: Science.

Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby.”

Favorite musician: The Kid Laroi.

Role model: My grandpa. “Due to his resilience, determination, and fight. He taught me to never give up on anything, and I am so grateful for the impact he had on my life.”

 Scholar Athlete
