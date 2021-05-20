St. Dominic: Ashley Martinez

Academic rank: 11.
Sports: Soccer.
Academic bio: Honor roll; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: AAA first team, AAA newcomer of the year, all-state first team and offensive player of the year, Region 2 first team and player of the year (all during the 2018-2019 season).
Activities: Ambassadors Program president and Head of House in St. Dominic House System; volunteer: Crisis Nursery, St. Vincent de Paul, SPENSA; also a soccer coach for younger children with St. Louis Scott Gallagher.
College, major: University of Wisconsin, biology with plan to pursue a medical degree.
Goal: “If doors open, I would love to continue my soccer career after college; however, I also hope to become a successful pediatric surgeon and donate my time and efforts to giving back to others. I would also love to eventually have my own business at some point in my life later on.”
Favorite subject: Science.
Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby.”
Favorite musician: The Kid Laroi.