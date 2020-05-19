St. Dominic: Cati Beth Welby
St. Dominic: Cati Beth Welby

Cati Beth Welby, St. Dominic

Cati Beth Welby, St. Dominic

Academic rank: 5 of 144.

Sports: Softball, soccer, lacrosse.

Academic bio: National Honor Society president; honor roll; chemistry award; Summa Cum Laude; first team academic all-state softball.

Athletic bio: Softball: First team all-conference, first team all-district, second team all-region (senior); second team all-district (junior).

Activities: Christ Renews Us lead team; Peer Minister; Athletic Leadership Team; Ambassadors vice president; Mentor; Book Club vice president. Volunteer: The Maggie Welby Foundation (junior board for this foundation, which helps children in need); Camp Rainbow counselor (camp offers a free week-long camp to children with cancer or blood disorders); Creative Concepts of Living; Sports Experience; Assumption Parish Vacation Bible School; ICD Parish Luke 18 Retreat; St. Dominic school events.

College, major: St. Louis University, biomedical engineering.

Goal: “I would like to work in some type of financial industry.”

Favorite subject: Math. “I love the fact that every problem has some sort of solution.”

Favorite book: “One of Us Is Lying” by Karen M. McManus.

Favorite musician: Luke Bryan.

Role model: “One of my biggest role models is my dad. My dad has a hard work-ethic, is a leader, and always puts himself last. I aspire to be more like him every day through everything I do!”

