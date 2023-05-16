Sports: Football (three years); golf (four years).
Academic bio: National Football Foundation Elite Eleven Scholar Athlete award; St. Dominic Lambert Scholarship award for service and academics; Yale Book award; English Department award.
Athletic bio: Football: All-conference and all-district quarterback (twice); district champion (twice); Class 4 state runner-up (2022). Golf: All-conference, all-district and state qualifier (twice).
Activities: Peer minister; National Honor Society vice president; Family Captain; Ambassadors Club; Pro-Life Club. Volunteer: Junior Board member of my family’s foundation, “The Maggie Welby Foundation,” raising more than $1,000,000 for children in need through grants and scholarships; week-long mission trip to McAllen, Texas, helping immigrants as they crossed the border; will be going on a week-long mission trip this summer to Nicaragua; Archbishop John L. May Service award recipient; St. Dominic 2021 Service award recipient.
College: Columbia College to study finance and accounting and play golf.
Favorite subject: Math. “I have always loved working with numbers and trying to find solutions to problems.”
Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.
Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby.”
Role model: My dad. “He has taught me everything in life. He has taught me how to overcome adversity and be my best no matter what the situation is. He has also taught me how to properly treat others and be a great human. But most importantly he has led by example through the things he does when no one is watching and his outstanding work ethic.”