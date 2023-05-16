Academic bio: First Honor Roll (all four years of high school); National Honor Society; Latin Honor Society; History Honor Society; Math Honor Society; English Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (four times); two-time state doubles champion; three-time team tennis state champion; first team all-state (four times); top 75 junior in the country (2019-2020). Lacrosse: First team all-state; third team All-Metro (2022).
Activities: Enjoy babysitting for neighbors and friends; volunteering at local food bank, part of school's ambassador program and additional clubs pertaining service to my community and my school; for my senior service project in May, I will be volunteering at HumanKind STl, an organization that helps provide a foundation for Afghanistan refugees and families.
College: University of Missouri honors college to study business, specifically finance.
Favorite subject: Math. “It is the subject that most challenges me. Over the years in high school, my math classes have progressively gotten harder, but I enjoy the challenge. Also, I love learning new things in math with numbers and calculations, especially in statistics. Statistics has been my favorite math class so far because I have learned how to test certain things, which will help me later on in life with my career in finance.”
Favorite musician: Luke Combs.
Favorite book: “Bridge to Terabithia” by Katherine Paterson.
Role model: “My mom has worked extremely hard her entire life, handling job changes, to sustain my family. I rarely see her complain and she always wants me to work as hard as I can because something good will come out of it. She also is the best person to talk to about friends, relationships, and just life in general. One thing that sticks in my mind that she has always said is to be nice to everyone and stray away from unnecessary things because there are much bigger things in the world. I have kept this in my mind throughout my entire life and it has helped me on many different occasions. Also, my mom has supported me and stuck by my side throughout my entire life, especially in high school when I had to make some hard decisions. She never doubts me and gives me the utmost advice that she knows is best for me.”