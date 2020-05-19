St. Joseph's: Alexis Woodman

Sports: Tennis.
Academic bio: Honor roll; St. Joseph’s Bridge Building team (part of Billiken Beams Bridge Building Competition at St. Louis University). “Last year, my team won all three awards that the competition gives out.”
Athletic bio: Four-year varsity player; two-time Class 2 doubles champion (2018, 2019); Class 2 team champion (2019).
Activities: Podcast called Radical Love with Ainsley Hurford; teach tennis clinics at Whitmoor Country Club and at CBC for the Adidas Tennis Camps.
College, major: Georgia Tech, architecture.
Goal: “I hope to eventually own my own residential architecture firm in Atlanta. I also hope to pursue Christian speaking.”
Favorite subject: Math. “There is always an answer. It is more black and white than other subjects. In math it is about solving solutions to get to one answer.”
Favorite book: “In My Shoes” by Diana Patton.
Favorite musician: Jason Aldean.
Role model: Sadie Robertson. “Her speaking about her faith inspires me. She started speaking around my age, and now she is only 22 and speaks around the country, has her own clothing line and built another company to promote a community of faith.”
