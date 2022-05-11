St. Joseph's: Alyssa Yelton

Academic rank: 5 of 123.
Sports: Field Hockey, swimming and diving, track and field.
Academic bio: STEM Scholar; Cum Laude; National Honor Society; Beta Chi Pi (Science honors society); Rho Kappa (social studies honors society); National English Honor Society; Latin Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta (Mathematics honor society); competed in Eastern University's Academic Challenge Engineering and Science (second locally, third at sectionals, 10th at state in the engineering graphics competition).
Athletic bio: Swimming: Third-place state team (junior); multi-event state qualifier (three events, senior; four events, junior; three events, sophomore; two events, freshman); first team, second team and honorable mention all-conference (multiple events). Field hockey: First team all-conference (senior); honorable mention all-conference (sophomore). Track: First team all-conference (junior).
Activities: Pickleball; St. Joseph's Academy Angel ambassador; student council commissioner of communications; Beta Chi Pi officer; Philanthropy Club; Scholar Bowl; Tapestry (women of color affinity group); St. John's Mercy Teens Learning in the Community program; Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Semina; peer tutor; tutor for St. Louis Teens Aid Refugees Today; Five Acres Animal Shelter Volunteer; Swim Theory coach.
College: University of Kansas.
Goal: “(Become) a chemical/biomedical engineer and doctor with the hopes of having a hand in discovering new ways to meet patient needs through medical devices, while also working one on one with patients ensuring the best possible care and outcome.”
Favorite subject: Science. “There is always something new to be discovered and taught. I have been fortunate enough to have amazing teachers and mentors that have fostered my curiosity for STEM and love for learning.”
Favorite book: “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Bronte.
Role model: My Nana and Papa. “My grandparents have both separately instilled valuable lessons in me. My Papa taught me that success comes from hard work. He truly showed me what hard work truly looks like as he worked multiple jobs to give my family the opportunities that he never had growing up. Although my Papa is the quiet one in the family, he never fails to celebrate my accomplishments with me or cheer as loud as possible at my sporting events. My Nana taught me to choose love in every situation and to act out of kindness no matter what. She taught me to truly be myself and not dwell on the judgment of others. If you know my Nana, then you know that she has an incredibly loud voice and she is not scared to use it when voicing her opinions, singing or cheering during my meets and games even though she has no idea what is going on. I truly aspire to be like my Nana and Papa and to make them proud. I love you, Nana and Papa!”