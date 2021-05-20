 Skip to main content
St. Louis U. High: J. Daniel Hogan
St. Louis U. High: J. Daniel Hogan

Sports: Cross country, track and field.

Academic bio: First honors in Scholarship (all semesters).

Athletic bio: Metro Catholic Conference champion, first team all-district (senior year); SLUH team awards: The Wall Award (freshman and junior years); The Linhares Award (senior year).

Activities: Class Pastoral team, Senior Advisor for Freshmen, Sodality Of Mary, Student Teacher Association for Racial Studies (STARS), Men for Life (addresses issues affecting social justice and human life).

College: University of Mary (Bismarck, N.D.).

Goal: “I’m not sure yet, but I hope it combines athletics, great books and service to others.”

Favorite subject: English.

Favorite book: “’Til We Have Faces” by C. S. Lewis.

Favorite musician: Darius Rucker.

Role model: Eric Liddell. “Despite great success on the track and an Olympic championship, Liddell gave up running to serve as a missionary. He continued to be thoughtful, kind and selfless until his death while imprisoned in China during World War II.”

