St. Louis U. High: J. Daniel Hogan

Sports: Cross country, track and field.
Academic bio: First honors in Scholarship (all semesters).
Athletic bio: Metro Catholic Conference champion, first team all-district (senior year); SLUH team awards: The Wall Award (freshman and junior years); The Linhares Award (senior year).
Activities: Class Pastoral team, Senior Advisor for Freshmen, Sodality Of Mary, Student Teacher Association for Racial Studies (STARS), Men for Life (addresses issues affecting social justice and human life).
College: University of Mary (Bismarck, N.D.).
Goal: “I’m not sure yet, but I hope it combines athletics, great books and service to others.”
Favorite subject: English.
Favorite book: “’Til We Have Faces” by C. S. Lewis.
Favorite musician: Darius Rucker.
Role model: Eric Liddell. “Despite great success on the track and an Olympic championship, Liddell gave up running to serve as a missionary. He continued to be thoughtful, kind and selfless until his death while imprisoned in China during World War II.”