St. Louis U. High: Luke Schuermann

Sports: Football, rugby.
Academic bio: First Honors; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Football: first team all-Metro Catholic Conference, first team all-district and second team All-Metro defensive end (2019); second team all-conference (2018); National Football Foundation scholar athlete awards MVP. Rugby: state champion (2019).
Activities: KEEN volunteer; senior service project at Great Circle in Webster Groves; SLUH admission advisor and senior advisor.
College, major: Johns Hopkins University, mechanical engineering.
Goal: “I hope to help develop products that aid those in need.”
Favorite subject: Physics. “It provides logical explanations to things in my life that I previously did not understand.”
Favorite book: “Catch-22” by Joseph Heller.
Favorite musician: Turnpike Troubadors.
Role model: “I consider people like Marcus Luttrell and David Goggins to be role models because they continued to fight and persevere despite dire circumstances. I find their ability to face and overcome any obstacles admirable.”
