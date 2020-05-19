St. Louis U. High: Luke Schuermann
St. Louis U. High: Luke Schuermann

Luke Schuermann, SLUH

Luke Schuermann, SLUH

Sports: Football, rugby.

Academic bio: First Honors; National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Football: first team all-Metro Catholic Conference, first team all-district and second team All-Metro defensive end (2019); second team all-conference (2018); National Football Foundation scholar athlete awards MVP. Rugby: state champion (2019).

Activities: KEEN volunteer; senior service project at Great Circle in Webster Groves; SLUH admission advisor and senior advisor.

College, major: Johns Hopkins University, mechanical engineering.

Goal: “I hope to help develop products that aid those in need.”

Favorite subject: Physics. “It provides logical explanations to things in my life that I previously did not understand.”

Favorite book: “Catch-22” by Joseph Heller.

Favorite musician: Turnpike Troubadors.

Role model: “I consider people like Marcus Luttrell and David Goggins to be role models because they continued to fight and persevere despite dire circumstances. I find their ability to face and overcome any obstacles admirable.”

