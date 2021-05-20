St. Mary’s: Cody Cornell

Academic rank: Top 5 percent.
Sports: Football, wrestling.
Academic bio: Mu Alpha Theta and Beta Chi Pi (math and science honors); National Honor Society (voted Officer of the Society); Annual Catholic Appeal Scholarship award; Renaissance award-Gold (academic achievement); Fr. Richard O'Shaughnessy Award. Accepted into following groups in and out of St. Mary's: St. Mary's Leadership Team, Focus Youth Leadership St. Louis (YLSL), Missouri Boys State.
Athletic bio: Football: team captain, all-state academic award, all-conference first team and second team all-district offensive line.
Activities: Theater, campus ministry, youth ministry, ambassador program; volunteer: Fr. Bob's Outreach Food Shelter, Val Community Garden, and the Dutchtown South Community Corporation; 145 logged and confirmed service hours both internal and external from St. Mary's.
College, major: Western Illinois University, agriculture and pre-law.
Goal: “I want to become a lawyer that helps and serves the people that are around me. Helping others is something that has become extinct in society today, and that is something I want to bring back to the world. That is something I want to accomplish.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck.
Favorite musician: The Highwaymen.
Role model: Ronald Reagan. “There is one quote that I love to use from Reagan that will stick to me for the rest of my life. He said, ‘The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.’ ”