St. Mary's: Allen Ho
Allen Ho, St. Mary's

Academic rank: 1 of 89.

Sports: Wrestling.

Academic bio: Renaissance Award; Mu Alpha Theta; Beta Chi Pi; National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: St. Mary's Outstanding Award (2018); St. Mary's Dragon Spirit Award (2019); St. Mary's Most Valuable Wrestler Award (2020).

Activities: Thirst Project Club; Scholar Bowl; taekwondo.

College: Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Goal: "I hope to have a job in the STEM field that allows me to design devices that would impact/benefit peoples’ lives. I just hope to be a person that would always help others through using my diligence and mind.”

Favorite subject: Science. “Because of how fascinating it is to learn about how everything works around us through ways we can and can't experience physically.”

Favorite book: "Eragon” by Christopher Paolini.

Favorite musician: Bastille.

Role model: "I consider all of my coaches as role models because of how much they are dedicated to push my limits physically and mentally. They want me to succeed in what I do from competitions to life as a whole.”

