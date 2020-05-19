St. Mary's: Allen Ho

Academic rank: 1 of 89.
Sports: Wrestling.
Academic bio: Renaissance Award; Mu Alpha Theta; Beta Chi Pi; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: St. Mary's Outstanding Award (2018); St. Mary's Dragon Spirit Award (2019); St. Mary's Most Valuable Wrestler Award (2020).
Activities: Thirst Project Club; Scholar Bowl; taekwondo.
College: Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Goal: "I hope to have a job in the STEM field that allows me to design devices that would impact/benefit peoples’ lives. I just hope to be a person that would always help others through using my diligence and mind.”
Favorite subject: Science. “Because of how fascinating it is to learn about how everything works around us through ways we can and can't experience physically.”
Favorite book: "Eragon” by Christopher Paolini.
Favorite musician: Bastille.
Role model: "I consider all of my coaches as role models because of how much they are dedicated to push my limits physically and mentally. They want me to succeed in what I do from competitions to life as a whole.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.