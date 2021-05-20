St. Pius X: Hannah Schappe

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Cross country, soccer.
Academic bio: First Honor Roll; National Honor Society; Jefferson County Honors Band.
Athletic bio: Cross country: third place team at state (2020); state qualifier and team captain (two years). Soccer: team captain (2021).
Activities: Executive Council Member (four years); campus ministry (four years); Common Sense Society/Debate Club vice president (senior); vice president of the Class of 2021 (sophomore); Pro-Life Club (senior); Science Club/Titration Team (junior); co-creator of Show-Me Weights video contest winner (sophomore); Junior Achievement volunteer (junior); St. Joseph's Ignite Retreat counselor (two years).
College: St. Louis University.
Goal: “I hope to become a dentist. My ultimate goal is to be able to serve those in my community that cannot afford dental care. I would love to give back to my high school in any way possible. My best friend and I have told our cross country coach that we are taking over his position when he retires. I want to continue to grow in my faith and make time for my friends and family.”
Favorite subject: Science.
Favorite book: “The Vanishing Half.”
Favorite musician: Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Role model: My mom. “She was the first person in her family to attend college and she earned her EdD in Educational Leadership. She is now the Dean of the School of Education at Maryville University. My mom taught me the value of hard work and the power of education. She worked her entire life to give our family an easier life than she had growing up. My mom showed me that the best leaders in life are driven to succeed without sacrificing compassion.”