St. Pius X: Madison Kurzweil

Academic rank: 1 of 79.
Sports: Soccer, tennis, volleyball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll; student of the month; academic all-state soccer.
Athletic bio: Soccer: team captain.
Activities: Student ambassador; executive council, class president (sophomore, junior); Mercy Hospital junior volunteer; Vacation Bible School volunteer; Jefferson College math contest; Lindenwood math contest.
College: Tulane University.
Goal: “I hope to attend law school after college and pursue a career in intellectual property law.”
Favorite subject: Calculus. “I enjoy the logical process and how simple answers can be solved from complex problems.”
Favorite book: “The Book Thief.”
Favorite musician: George Strait.
Role model: My parents. “They have taught me the value of hard work and the importance of giving back to my community to help others.”
