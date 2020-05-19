St. Pius X: Madison Kurzweil
St. Pius X: Madison Kurzweil

Madison Kurzweil, St. Pius X

Academic rank: 1 of 79.

Sports: Soccer, tennis, volleyball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll; student of the month; academic all-state soccer.

Athletic bio: Soccer: team captain.

Activities: Student ambassador; executive council, class president (sophomore, junior); Mercy Hospital junior volunteer; Vacation Bible School volunteer; Jefferson College math contest; Lindenwood math contest.

College: Tulane University.

Goal: “I hope to attend law school after college and pursue a career in intellectual property law.”

Favorite subject: Calculus. “I enjoy the logical process and how simple answers can be solved from complex problems.”

Favorite book: “The Book Thief.”

Favorite musician: George Strait.

Role model: My parents. “They have taught me the value of hard work and the importance of giving back to my community to help others.”

