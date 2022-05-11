St. Pius X: Nathan Ruble

Academic bio: First Honors (seven times); academic all-state (basketball).
Athletic bio: Football: I-55 conference defensive MVP; three-time all-conference first team running back and linebacker; all-district linebacker; J98 Dream Team (twice). Basketball: JCAA Small School co-MVP; all-conference first team (twice); all-district (twice). Track: JCAA champion, district champion, all-sectional and all-state (discus); all-district (shot put).
Activities: Band; National Honor Society; class officer; volunteer: tutoring; youth sports camps; St. Pius fundraising events.
Goal: “I hope to start a family and be a positive influence in my family’s lives. I also want to play football for as long as possible and hope to prove to myself that I could play in the NFL one day. Lastly, I want to be a role model to those who come after me and show that with enough hard work in the classroom and on the field, you can make it anywhere.”
Favorite subject: Calculus. “Math has always been one of my favorite classes. I find calculus problems to be fascinating and complex and feel a sense of satisfaction when I’m able to solve a problem. Also, my grandpa, a retired college algebra teacher, has always taught me more than what I’m learning in school. If I ever need help on calculus I get to spend more time with him.”
Favorite book: “Shaq Uncut: My Story.”
Role model: My older brother, Josh Ruble. “Being such a close age, a year and a half apart, we were very much competitive with each other. Growing up and still today, I tried to imitate myself after him.”