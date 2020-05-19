Staunton: Hollie Bekeske
0 comments

Staunton: Hollie Bekeske

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Hollie Bekeske, Staunton

Hollie Bekeske, Staunton

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, soccer, football, softball, cross country.

Academic bio: Valedictorian; Silver Medallion Award; Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society president.

Athletic bio: Volleyball: first team all-conference. Basketball: third team all-conference; team MVP. Soccer: third team all-conference; team offensive MVP. Football: kicked 11 extra points, first female to score points for Staunton.

Activities: Board of education student representative; Superintendent's Student Advisory Council; business club; student council; class president; Betterment Club vice president; volunteer for Salvation Army and Red Cross blood drives.

College, major: Maryville University, physical therapy.

Goal: “My greatest hope is that I am able to help as many people as possible during the course of my life. I will accomplish this by relieving my patients of their pain, but also in my everyday life. I will continue to volunteer as a coach for little league sports, as well as volunteer in my community.”

Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology. “I enjoy learning about the human body. Another reason that I appreciate this subject is because I will be able to utilize this information throughout my entire career as a physical therapist.”

Favorite book: The History of Staunton High School Sports. “Reading this book has allowed me to explore a century’s worth of history from my hometown. It shows how each sport and our rivals have evolved since 1908.”

Favorite musician: Rascal Flatts. “I like their music because it is genuine, personal and easy to form connections with. These are qualities that I would look for in a friend.”

Role model: My dad. “He is constantly working to support his four daughters, but he never misses a sporting event, talent show, or anything else. I look up to him tremendously because he is the most selfless man I know.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports