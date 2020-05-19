Staunton: Hollie Bekeske

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, soccer, football, softball, cross country.
Academic bio: Valedictorian; Silver Medallion Award; Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society president.
Athletic bio: Volleyball: first team all-conference. Basketball: third team all-conference; team MVP. Soccer: third team all-conference; team offensive MVP. Football: kicked 11 extra points, first female to score points for Staunton.
Activities: Board of education student representative; Superintendent's Student Advisory Council; business club; student council; class president; Betterment Club vice president; volunteer for Salvation Army and Red Cross blood drives.
College, major: Maryville University, physical therapy.
Goal: “My greatest hope is that I am able to help as many people as possible during the course of my life. I will accomplish this by relieving my patients of their pain, but also in my everyday life. I will continue to volunteer as a coach for little league sports, as well as volunteer in my community.”
Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology. “I enjoy learning about the human body. Another reason that I appreciate this subject is because I will be able to utilize this information throughout my entire career as a physical therapist.”
Favorite book: The History of Staunton High School Sports. “Reading this book has allowed me to explore a century’s worth of history from my hometown. It shows how each sport and our rivals have evolved since 1908.”
Favorite musician: Rascal Flatts. “I like their music because it is genuine, personal and easy to form connections with. These are qualities that I would look for in a friend.”
Role model: My dad. “He is constantly working to support his four daughters, but he never misses a sporting event, talent show, or anything else. I look up to him tremendously because he is the most selfless man I know.”
