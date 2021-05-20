 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Staunton: Lydia Roller
0 comments

Staunton: Lydia Roller

  • 0

Academic rank: 1 of 88.

Sports: Cross country, track and field.

Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; Silver Medallion Recipient; High Honor Roll; National Honor Society; IHSA all-academic first team.

Athletic bio: Cross country: Class 1A state runner-up (2018, 2019); Post-Dispatch All-Metro runner of the year (2019); Post-Dispatch All-Decade first team selection; Class 1A 17th-place finish (2017). Track: Class 2A 1600-meter state runner-up and 3200 fourth place (2019); Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2019); 2A 1600 sixth place and 3200 fifth place (2018).

Activities: Bulldog Business Club; Bulldog Betterment Club; Marching Band; Model UN; Scholastic Bowl; Municipal Band.

College: University of Missouri.

Goal: “My goal is to become a rural healthcare physician and work to eliminate the disparities in the rural healthcare field.”

Favorite subject: Chemistry.

Favorite books: “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho and “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi.

Favorite musician: The Lumineers.

Role model: My sister. “Everything she does is with the intent of achieving perfection. Whether it is cleaning her room or finishing a school project, she will not stop until the task is completed to the best of her abilities.”

Staunton Lydia Roller

Staunton Lydia Roller

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports