Staunton: Lydia Roller

Academic rank: 1 of 88.
Sports: Cross country, track and field.
Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; Silver Medallion Recipient; High Honor Roll; National Honor Society; IHSA all-academic first team.
Athletic bio: Cross country: Class 1A state runner-up (2018, 2019); Post-Dispatch All-Metro runner of the year (2019); Post-Dispatch All-Decade first team selection; Class 1A 17th-place finish (2017). Track: Class 2A 1600-meter state runner-up and 3200 fourth place (2019); Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2019); 2A 1600 sixth place and 3200 fifth place (2018).
Activities: Bulldog Business Club; Bulldog Betterment Club; Marching Band; Model UN; Scholastic Bowl; Municipal Band.
College: University of Missouri.
Goal: “My goal is to become a rural healthcare physician and work to eliminate the disparities in the rural healthcare field.”
Favorite subject: Chemistry.
Favorite books: “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho and “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi.
Favorite musician: The Lumineers.