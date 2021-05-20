 Skip to main content
STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley: Cheyenne Melvin
STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley: Cheyenne Melvin

Academic rank: 5.

Sports: Volleyball, track and field.

Academic bio: Honors courses; honor roll; HOBY Leadership Seminar winner.

Athletic bio: Track and Field state champion.

Activities: Student council; HOBY Leadership volunteer; running.

College: Arkansas State.

Goal: “Neonatal nurse practitioner and possibly a professional athlete”

Favorite subject: Chemistry. “It is the most enthusiastic and adventurous subject ever.”

Favorite book: “So B. It” by Sarah Weeks.

Favorite musician: Masego.

Role model: American middle distance runner Athing Mu. “She is very elegant, yet vicious as a student athlete. Mu is a high achiever who has an extremely interesting future awaiting her.”

McCluer South-Berkeley Cheyenne Melvin

McCluer South-Berkeley Cheyenne Melvin

