Academic bio: National Honor Society; A+ honor roll; academic all-conference and all-state (volleyball, soccer).
Athletic bio: Volleyball: Second team all-district; third team all-area (2020); second team all-area; honorable mention all-conference (2021); first team all-area; first team all-conference; first team all-district; AVCA best and brightest; AVCA all-Region 6 (2022); Sullivan career MVP; program single-season kills record (398); program career kills record (1,003). Soccer: First team all-conference; first team all-district (2021); first team all-conference; first team all-district; first team all-region (2022).
Activities: CLUBS/Honor Roll; link crew; FBLA; pep club; FFA. Volunteer: Relay For Life/ACS Fundraising; team captain “Emma’s Army” (2009 to present); church events, vacation Bible School helper, Sunday School helper (2017 to present); youth volleyball camps and tournaments, referee and statkeeping (2017 to present); assistant coaching club volleyball (2022-2023); camp counselor and facilitator with Union Parks Dept (summer 2022, 2023). Also: Job shadowing at Missouri Baptist Hospital (2022); A+ tutoring at Spring Bluff School (2023).
College: East Central College to pursue a degree in elementary education.
Favorite subject: “The last few years I have really enjoyed being in our media video editing class. It really lets us show our personalities, all while keeping our classmates entertained!”
Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.
Favorite book: “The Hard Hat.”
Role model: “There are so many people in my life that I could choose. But I'd have to go with my Great Grandma Lorraine. She's one of the most family driven and intelligent people I know. She's 101 years old and has lived through so many events in her life. Her memory is like no other, and I enjoy listening to her stories from the past. Like myself, she only has vision in one eye. And not once has she ever let that keep her from living a normal life. I inspire to be like her.”