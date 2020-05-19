Sullivan: Evan Shetley
Sullivan: Evan Shetley

Evan Shetley, Sullivan

Evan Shetley, Sullivan

Academic rank: 4 of 164.

Sports: Football, wrestling.

Academic bio: Rotary Club academic top 10; principal's honor roll; academic all-state football; academic all-conference football; academic all-state wrestling; academic all-conference wrestling; Sullivan High School Academic Excellence Award.

Athletic bio: Co-captain of the wrestling and football teams; Football: all-conference linebacker, all-district linebacker and lineman; Wrestling: Missouri state champion in 2020; fourth-place finishes at state in 2018 and 2019; all-conference; all-district; Sullivan wrestler of the year; STLhighschoolsports.com athlete of the week.

Activities: National Honor Society; student council; FFA; pep club; volunteer for Special Olympics; A+ tutor; Salvation Army bell ringer; youth wrestling and football summer camp coach; chairperson of wrestling team food drive; Sullivan Chamber of Commerce Young Man of the Year.

College: Oklahoma State University.

Goal: "I hope to become a pediatrician and make a positive impact in the lives of others.”

Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology. “I love to lead about the functions and structure of the human body.”

Favorite book: "American Sniper” by Chris Kyle.

Favorite musician: Johnny Cash.

Role model: My parents. "They have always been there for me and they have encouraged me to always be the best person that I can be.”

