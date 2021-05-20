Sullivan: Hanna Johanning

Academic rank: 4 of 157.
Sports: Softball, basketball, track.
Academic bio: Principal’s Honor Roll; Rotary Top 10; Renaissance Teachers Choice; Post-Dispatch “A” Student Program; Outstanding Attendance; Rotary Bernard Schmidt Award for Outstanding Character; National Honor Society secretary; softball 4.0 academic excellence, all-conference and all-state; basketball 4.0 academic excellence, all-conference; track 4.0 academic excellence, all-conference.
Athletic bio: Softball: Post-Dispatch All-Metro first and second teams; all-conference, all-district, all-region and all-state first teams; team MVP, offensive and defensive player of the year; players Choice Award (nominated by teammates); Four Rivers Conference player of the year. Basketball: Sportsmanship and players choice awards (nominated by teammates); team defensive player of the year; all-district; all-conference second team. Track and Field: state qualifier; team most outstanding jumper; first team all-conference and all-district.
Activities: Chamber Choir; Show Choir; Pep Club; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; student council; Link Crew; A+ program. Volunteer: Homers 4 Hope; academic tutoring underclassmen; singing national anthem at sporting events, political gatherings, and city and county events; singing solos/duets for Veterans concert; bell ringing for Salvation Army; 5-Kaden; Special Olympics; High Five Friday at Primary School with basketball and softball teams; summer camps for basketball and softball; sports boosters 3 on 3 basketball tournament and golf tournament fundraiser; Christmas cookie baking and delivery; Mercy-Blood Drive.
College, major: Florida International University, elementary education.
Goal: “My goal is to make a positive impact in every child's life that I get to be a part of.”
Favorite subject: History.
Favorite book: “Legend” by Marie Lu.
Favorite musician: Idina Menzel.
Role model: Assistant softball coach Heidi Blankenship. “She cares so much about her athletes. She taught me that mental health always comes before anything else and has gracefully lived her life dedicated to God. I admire her passion for softball and her positive attitude both on and off the field.”