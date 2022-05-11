Sullivan: Loren Halmick

Academic rank: 2 of 145.
Sports: Cross Country, track and field.
Academic bio: Missouri Scholars 100 Program honorable mention; 2022 Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering Academic Challenge (state qualifier in English, chemistry); 4.0 academic excellence, academic all-state and all-conference (cross country); “Superior Individual Event 2022-Film” at Missouri State Thespians Conference; Rotary Top 10 Award; Principal's Honor Roll; Post-Dispatch “A” Student Program; Outstanding Attendance; 4.0 academic excellence (track and field).
Athletic bio: Cross country: state qualifier; all-district medal winner; all-conference honorable mention; team outstanding performance and MVP; player's choice award.
Activities: Thespian Troupe #8335 treasurer/secretary and props master; marching and symphonic band section leader; Science Club; National Honor Society; pep band; jazz band; A+ Program. Volunteer: charity runs (5K-DEN, Addi’s Army 5K, Madison Bartle Art and Soul 5K, Turkey Trot 5K); BJC Hospice; Special Olympics Unified Track Meet; cross country summer camp; Hope Ranch of Missouri fundraising golf tournament; Fan Appreciation Day; community garden.
College: Missouri State University.
Goal: “I plan to pursue a bachelor’s of science degree in computer animation. I am drawn to animated films because I believe those types of films offer more opportunities to portray a wider range of themes and issues than traditional films. The courses and experiences I’ll have while getting my animation degree will help me build a creative portfolio. I’ll use that portfolio to get started in an animation career after I graduate from MSU. Potentially, I could work at Disney or another animation studio. Ultimately, I would like to run my own animation studio so I can produce influential films like the ones that inspired me to get into animation.”
Favorite subject: Art. “I like art because I get to express myself and be creative.”
Favorite book: “The Wee Free Men” from the Tiffany Aching Series by Terry Pratchett.
Role model: I am inspired by several members of our community, Cody Davis, Julieta Davis, and Kimberly Wibbenmeyer, to get involved and help others. “Mr. Davis, activities director at Sullivan High School, always shows up to cheer us on at sports and other events. He has shown me that giving even a little support can go a long way to encourage community support and participation in activities. Julieta Davis, of Saray's Dog Grooming, is quick to support and donate to many causes. I’ve seen her at many fundraising runs, as both a competitor and a sponsor. Her generosity and kind-hearted approach to helping our community can be seen in her excitement at every race. She genuinely believes in supporting the community through her actions. She inspires me to use my running skills to benefit others. Kimberley Wibbenmeyer, our wonderful theater director for Sullivan High School, is another model of community involvement. She makes a point to include students from the whole district in her productions, all the way down to elementary-age kids. Wibbs (as the school troupe calls her) has also helped me see it is OK to ask for help from the community when necessary. On previous productions, she has reached out to shop class or other local theater departments for last-minute help. Being willing to ask for help means she has connections she can call on and who know they can call on her if they need help.”