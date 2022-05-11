Summit: Ella Boedy May 11, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Summit Ella Boedy Scholar Athlete Academic rank: Summa Cum Laude.Sports: Soccer, swimming.Academic bio: Top 10 grade point average; Gold Scholastic Athlete Award.Activities: Student council president; National Honor Society officer; Renaissance; Link Crew; employed at JJ Twig’s.College: Purdue University.Goal: “I hope to become a biomedical engineer and get the chance to travel.”Favorite subject: Math. “I am more of a logical thinker.” Favorite book: “Little Fires Everywhere.”Role model: My older sister. “Because of how maturely she carries herself. I also admire her ambition.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Ella Boedy Ambition Education Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools P through S Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring