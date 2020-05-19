Summit: Julia Martens

Academic rank: 43 of 314.
Sports: Basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; MBCA basketball academic all-state; honor roll; Scholastic Athletic Achievement-Gold Award, each season.
Athletic bio: Basketball: two-time district champion; honorable mention all-conference. Soccer: second team all-state; all-region; Suburban Yellow first team all-conference; Class 3 state champion (2018); state runner-up (2019); three-time district champion.
Activities: Editor for school yearbook; Quill and Scroll. Volunteer: TASK, SPENSA, Solstice Retirement Home.
College: University of Missouri.
Goal: “I'd love to be working somewhere in health professions, helping people in whatever way is needed. I would eventually like to become my own boss or start up a business.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I like the steps to problem solving and that there's usually only one or two correct answers. I've also had great teachers throughout high school who have a passion for their job that makes me more excited to learn.”
Favorite book: “Amy Chelsea Stacy Dee” by Mary G. Thompson.
Favorite musician: Luke Combs.
Role model: My parents. “My dad because of his work ethic; he works so hard every day and still finds time to be a dad and do the small stuff. My mom because the passion and commitment she puts behind the things she does is admirable.”
