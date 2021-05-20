 Skip to main content
Summit: Ty Brunk
Sports: Wrestling (four years), football (one year), lacrosse (three years).

Academic bio: Academic Falcon Award (twice); highest GPA on football team (2017, 2018); Gold Scholastic Athletic Achievement (four years); Falcon Flight (2021).

Athletic bio: All-conference first team (2021), second team (2020); wrestling team captain (2020, 2021); two-time state qualifier and Class 3 fourth-place finish at 160 pounds; 111 career victories; only two-time RISE Award winner in school history.

Activities: Wrestling Leadership Council (four years); Play Hard/Eat Smart (four years); Wrestling Mentor (two years); volunteer coach for Rockwood Lindbergh wrestling (2019); ref for youth flag football (2019); ref for youth wrestling (2020); assistant teacher for 1-year-old through school-age children.

College, major: Purdue University, engineering.

Goal: “I hope to graduate with my undergrad in engineering and then possibly proceed to a master’s degree in business. I am also interested in international study as well as multi-lingual opportunities.”

Favorite subject: History.

Favorite book: “Scythe.”

Favorite musicians: Lil Uzi Vert; Trippie Redd; Luke Combs; Led Zeppelin; AC/DC.

Role model: “My dad, Jason Brunk, is my life coach and role model because I see him as a person that has the attributes and achievements like I want to become.”

