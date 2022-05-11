 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sumner: Jehaleleel Gandy

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Basketball, football.

Academic bio: Valedictorian.

Athletic bio: Best record in the PHL my freshman year.

Activities: Dream Builders.

College: Kansas City Unversity.

Goal: “I hope to get my degree in mechanical engineering and be able to play basketball in the NBA.”

Favorite subject: History. “I plan on traveling all over and I want to learn about their land and history.”

Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby.”

Role model: My mom. “She raised me and brother by herself and she never stops working for us and never gives up and she helps me improve. All my honors are for her.”

