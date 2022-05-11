Sumner: Jehaleleel Gandy May 11, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sumner Jehaleleel Gandy Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 1.Sports: Basketball, football.Academic bio: Valedictorian.Athletic bio: Best record in the PHL my freshman year.Activities: Dream Builders.College: Kansas City Unversity.Goal: “I hope to get my degree in mechanical engineering and be able to play basketball in the NBA.”Favorite subject: History. “I plan on traveling all over and I want to learn about their land and history.” Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby.”Role model: My mom. “She raised me and brother by herself and she never stops working for us and never gives up and she helps me improve. All my honors are for her.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Basketball Bio Nba University Education Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools P through S Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring