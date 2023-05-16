Sumner: Renihya Snow May 16, 2023 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sumner Scholar Athlete Renihya Snow Academic rank: 1 of 70.Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track and field.Academic bio: Student of the month; perfect attendance.Athletic bio: Track and field: Most improved.Activities: JROTC; hair stylist; tattoo and piercing artist; dancer.Favorite subject: Math and reading (literacy). "It boosts my stamina."Favorite musician: Chris Brown.Favorite book: “How It Went Down.” Role model: “I consider my JROTC constructor a role model because he teaches me to humble myself and how to be a leader.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Schools P through S