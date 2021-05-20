Thomas Jefferson: Marissa Panethiere

Sports: Volleyball, soccer, basketball.
Academic bio: Summa Cum Laude; Gold Medalist, National Italian Exam; Highest Honors, National Greek Exam; Wellesley College Book Award; ITS President’s Scholar; AP Scholar with Honor.
Athletic bio: Soccer: team MVP. Volleyball: second team and honorable mention all-conference. Team captain in both sports.
Activities: Veterinary Technician Assistant at Brentwood Animal Hospital; founder of SafeTee PPE; school yearbook editor; school newspaper copy editor; captain of Mock Trial; avid thrift shopper; amateur guitarist.
College: University of Notre Dame.
Goal: “I know that whatever I do, I want to serve my community and change the world for the better.”
Favorite subject: “Being at one of the few high schools in the country to teach Ancient Greek, I got the rare opportunity to find a class that truly engage me both linguistically and philosophically. Learning Greek and getting to unpack ancient languages within the classroom was an invaluable experience that I hope I continue in my undergraduate study.”
Favorite book: “A River Runs Through It” by Norman MacLean.
Favorite musician: One Direction.
Role model: “I truly admire so many of my coworkers at the animal hospital where I work because of their constant dedication in doing very difficult jobs to ensure the safety and health of the animals that we see every day. Working alongside them has really shown me what it means to be a selfless human being.”