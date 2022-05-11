Timberland: Carly Glendinning

Academic bio: Academic all-state; honor roll; 4.2 cumulative grade point average; top 10% of class; selected for Lindner College of Business honors program at the University of Cincinnati.
Athletic bio: Post-Dispatch All-Metro (first team, 2021; second team, 2020); Class 5 all-state (2021); GAC South player of the year (2020, 2021); all- conference first team (2019-21); all-district first team (2019-21); all- conference second team (2018); Under-Armour All-American Selection camp (2021, club); AVCA Phenom Watch List (2020-club).
Activities: Coach under-10 volleyball team; teach Under 9-11 volleyball teams to referee; serve coffee at church; church's student leadership team; student council; (held officer position of commissioner vice and second vice president); mission trip to Jamaica.
Goal: “In the future I hope to get a degree in industrial management. I also hope to work as a project manager in the industrial management industry doing process improvement.”
Favorite subject: Math. “It is straightforward and I feel like it coordinates with my personality. I am a very organized person and math is the most organized and analytical subjects.”
Favorite book: “Redeeming Love” by Francine Rivers.
Role model: My parents. “They have both taught me so much and continue to set an example of how I want to live and who I hope to be. I aspire to be passionate and competitive like my father and I admire my mother's work ethic and self-control.”