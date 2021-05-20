 Skip to main content
Timberland: Zach Renz
Timberland: Zach Renz

Academic rank: 13 of 467.

Sports: Soccer.

Academic bio: Academic all-state and all-conference; honor roll.

Athletic bio: United Soccer Coaches all-region; team captain, team MVP, first team all-region and all-state (twice); first team all-conference (three times); Timberland athlete of the month (twice).

Activities: Superintendent Student Advisory Council; ACT Counts; Spanish Club.

College: I plan to take a gap year playing soccer in Valencia, Spain.

Goal: “I hope to become a mechanical engineer, but hopeful to become a professional soccer player.”

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite book: “Harry Potter” series.

Favorite musicians: Kanye West; Frank Sinatra.

Role model: My parents. “They always made sure that my brother and I had food on the table when I was younger. Also, they have made sure that I have been able to play soccer with the most competitive teams in Missouri. They showed me why you have to stay motivated to achieve what you want in this life.”

Timberland Zach Renz

 Scholar Athlete
