Timberland: Zach Renz

Academic rank: 13 of 467.
Sports: Soccer.
Academic bio: Academic all-state and all-conference; honor roll.
Athletic bio: United Soccer Coaches all-region; team captain, team MVP, first team all-region and all-state (twice); first team all-conference (three times); Timberland athlete of the month (twice).
Activities: Superintendent Student Advisory Council; ACT Counts; Spanish Club.
College: I plan to take a gap year playing soccer in Valencia, Spain.
Goal: “I hope to become a mechanical engineer, but hopeful to become a professional soccer player.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “Harry Potter” series.
Favorite musicians: Kanye West; Frank Sinatra.
Role model: My parents. “They always made sure that my brother and I had food on the table when I was younger. Also, they have made sure that I have been able to play soccer with the most competitive teams in Missouri. They showed me why you have to stay motivated to achieve what you want in this life.”