Timberland: Zoe Schulte

Academic rank: 102 of 426.
Sports: Track, softball.
Academic bio: Honor roll; Gateway Athletic Conference academic teams.
Athletic bio: Established 15 program records; two-time Gateway Athletic Conference player of the year; four-time first team all-conference, all-district and all-region; Class 4 first team all-state and Post-Dispatch All-Metro third team (2018). Track: three-time all-district (sectional qualifier in sprint relays); three-time first team all-conference.
Activities: Hobbies: hunting and fishing.
College, major: University of Iowa, elementary education.
Favorite subject: Outdoor pursuits. “I like this class because you learn about hunting and nature. I love the outdoors and enjoy hunting and fishing.”
Favorite book: “The Book Of Ivy” by Amy Engel.
Role model: My parents. “They have always been there to push me when I needed it the most. They always set a great example for me. They are both very hardworking, trustworthy, and compassionate people. They are the reason I am where I am today.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.