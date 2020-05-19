Timberland: Zoe Schulte
Timberland: Zoe Schulte

Zoe Schulte, Timberland

Zoe Schulte, Timberland

Academic rank: 102 of 426.

Sports: Track, softball.

Academic bio: Honor roll; Gateway Athletic Conference academic teams.

Athletic bio: Established 15 program records; two-time Gateway Athletic Conference player of the year; four-time first team all-conference, all-district and all-region; Class 4 first team all-state and Post-Dispatch All-Metro third team (2018). Track: three-time all-district (sectional qualifier in sprint relays); three-time first team all-conference.

Activities: Hobbies: hunting and fishing.

College, major: University of Iowa, elementary education.

Favorite subject: Outdoor pursuits. “I like this class because you learn about hunting and nature. I love the outdoors and enjoy hunting and fishing.”

Favorite book: “The Book Of Ivy” by Amy Engel.

Role model: My parents. “They have always been there to push me when I needed it the most. They always set a great example for me. They are both very hardworking, trustworthy, and compassionate people. They are the reason I am where I am today.”

