Triad: Grace Giacoletto
Academic rank: 4 of 298.

Sports: Soccer.

Academic bio: High Honor Roll (seven times); English and History Awards of Excellence; Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society; Academic Letter; Student Appreciation Award, Summa Cum Laude.

Athletic bio: Class 2A team state third place (2019); team captain; U.S. women's soccer training center attendee.

Activities: Student council treasurer; Link Crew leader; Math Team; Brighter Futures; Students for Systemic Solutions; Academic Challenge Team; boys soccer broadcaster; Spirit Club.

College: Appalachian State University.

Goal: “I plan to become a psychiatrist, specifically research and work in oneirology, which is the study of dreams.”

Favorite subjects: Math, science.

Favorite book: “Alaska” by John Green (and anything written by my grandma, Loretta Giacoletto).

Favorite musician: Bruno Mars

Role model: “I have many positive influences and support in my life including my family, friends, and coaches.”

 Scholar Athlete
