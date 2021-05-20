Triad: Grace Giacoletto

Academic rank: 4 of 298.
Sports: Soccer.
Academic bio: High Honor Roll (seven times); English and History Awards of Excellence; Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society; Academic Letter; Student Appreciation Award, Summa Cum Laude.
Athletic bio: Class 2A team state third place (2019); team captain; U.S. women's soccer training center attendee.
Activities: Student council treasurer; Link Crew leader; Math Team; Brighter Futures; Students for Systemic Solutions; Academic Challenge Team; boys soccer broadcaster; Spirit Club.
College: Appalachian State University.
Goal: “I plan to become a psychiatrist, specifically research and work in oneirology, which is the study of dreams.”
Favorite subjects: Math, science.
Favorite book: “Alaska” by John Green (and anything written by my grandma, Loretta Giacoletto).
Favorite musician: Bruno Mars
Role model: “I have many positive influences and support in my life including my family, friends, and coaches.”