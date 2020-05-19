Triad: Jarod Willis
0 comments

Triad: Jarod Willis

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Jarod Willis, Triad

Jarod Willis, Triad

Academic rank: 10.

Sports: Cross country, basketball, track and field.

Academic bio: National Honor Society, Illinois State Scholar.

Athletic bio: Cross country: MVC all-conference (three years); all-regional IHSA runner (2018); Alton Road Runners 2018 runner of the year; IHSA team state qualifier; Track: 3200 state qualifier; IL Top Times indoor 3200 qualifier.

Activities: Project Lead the Way; intramural club; Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout 9/14/2017); volunteer basketball coach for Ball Hogg Academy; select baseball for the STL Redbirds; umpiring; election judge; field specialist for Jarvis Township Assessor's Office.

College, major: Murray State University, civil engineering.

Goal: "I am planning on getting my major in civil engineering and a minor in construction management. After that I plan to find a job where I can work on local projects for a medium-sized company.”

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite book: "Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls.

Favorite musician: Post Malone.

Role model: My dad. “He has always been there to teach me.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports