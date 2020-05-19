Triad: Jarod Willis

Academic rank: 10.
Sports: Cross country, basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society, Illinois State Scholar.
Athletic bio: Cross country: MVC all-conference (three years); all-regional IHSA runner (2018); Alton Road Runners 2018 runner of the year; IHSA team state qualifier; Track: 3200 state qualifier; IL Top Times indoor 3200 qualifier.
Activities: Project Lead the Way; intramural club; Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout 9/14/2017); volunteer basketball coach for Ball Hogg Academy; select baseball for the STL Redbirds; umpiring; election judge; field specialist for Jarvis Township Assessor's Office.
College, major: Murray State University, civil engineering.
Goal: "I am planning on getting my major in civil engineering and a minor in construction management. After that I plan to find a job where I can work on local projects for a medium-sized company.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: "Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls.
Favorite musician: Post Malone.
Role model: My dad. “He has always been there to teach me.”
