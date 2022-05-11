Triad: Luke Beeman May 11, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Triad Luke Beeman Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 2.Sports: Soccer.Academic bio: Student Appreciation; Excellence in Math and Science.Athletic bio: Illinois Class 2A runner-up team (2021) and third-place team (2019); IHSSCA academic all-sectional.Activities: National Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society; Science Club; chess team; Link Crew.College: University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.Goal: “I plan on studying pharmacy in college in hopes of becoming a clinical pharmacist.” Favorite subject: Chemistry. “I enjoy applying math to real world situations.”Favorite book: “The Martian.”Role model: My older sisters, McLaine and Camryn. “They have taught me the value of hard work and perseverance as well as when to have fun.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Perseverance Math Camryn Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools T through W Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring