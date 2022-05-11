 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triad: Luke Beeman

Academic rank: 2.

Sports: Soccer.

Academic bio: Student Appreciation; Excellence in Math and Science.

Athletic bio: Illinois Class 2A runner-up team (2021) and third-place team (2019); IHSSCA academic all-sectional.

Activities: National Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society; Science Club; chess team; Link Crew.

College: University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.

Goal: “I plan on studying pharmacy in college in hopes of becoming a clinical pharmacist.”

Favorite subject: Chemistry. “I enjoy applying math to real world situations.”

Favorite book: “The Martian.”

Role model: My older sisters, McLaine and Camryn. “They have taught me the value of hard work and perseverance as well as when to have fun.”

