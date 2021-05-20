Trinity: Lauren Swindle

Academic rank: 10.
Sports: Volleyball, swimming, basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: National Honor Society vice president; Honor Roll (four years); outstanding achievement in Math, FACS, Spanish and Religion.
Athletic bio: Volleyball: first team all-district (2020); honorable mention all-district (2019). Soccer: honorable mention all-conference (2018).
Activities: Student council (four years), student ambassador, member of campus ministry. Volunteer: More than 220 hours of Christian service throughout high school; volunteered at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church by serving dinners at Fish Frys, preparing for trivia nights, and working at parish festivals; also serve at weekend masses; volunteered for Maggie Welby Foundation annual golf tournaments and trivia nights; served dinners at Bellefontaine Recreation Center for holiday dinners, along with Bellefontaine’s Bike Safety Rodeo; Trinity Catholic open houses, trivia nights and annual auctions by waiting on tables, setting up for events, or by giving tours to new families.
College: Rockhurst University.
Goal: “I aspire to be a kind, responsible, and well-educated individual who can have a positive effect in our society.”
Favorite subject: Spanish.
Favorite book: “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
Favorite musicians: Thomas Rhett; Florida Georgia Line.
Role model: My mom. “She is the most caring, considerate, and loving person I know. I admire her for her perseverance during times of struggle, her compassion for those around her, and her efficiency when there is a lot going on. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for her.”