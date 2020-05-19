Trinity: Thomas Sonntag

Academic rank: 13 of 76.
Sports: Track and field, soccer.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Archdiocesan Catholic Appeal Essay Award; Billiken Beams Bridge Competition champion; honor roll; outstanding performance in social studies, engineering and technology.
Athletic bio: Two-sport team captain and Titan Award. Soccer: first team all-conference. Track and field: Class 3 team state champion; 400-meter relay state champion; 110 and 300 hurdles state runner-up (2019); school record holder in 110 and 300 hurdles.
Activities: Titan News Network; pep rally emcee; St. Rose Philippine Duchesne track and field volunteer coach; St. Rose Philippine Duchesne fish fry volunteer dish washer.
Goal: “I will work hard to become successful so I can give back to my community.”
Favorite subject: Mechanical drawing. “The teacher makes the class fun and easy to learn. The subject also forces you to think outside of the box and problem solve.”
Favorite book: “To the Wren: Collected & New Poems” by Jane Mead.
Favorite musician: Polo G.
Role model: My parents. “They work very hard and make a lot sacrifices so I can achieve my dreams. Also, I consider my high school track coaches role models. They showed me what you can accomplish when you work hard. They also saw something in me that I could not even see in myself. They have completely changed my life, and I have had so many wonderful opportunities because of them.”
