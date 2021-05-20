 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy Buchanan: Griffin St. Pierre
0 comments

Troy Buchanan: Griffin St. Pierre

  • 0

Academic rank: 89 of 388.

Sports: Golf, basketball.

Academic bio: Academic all-conference (four years); A+ Student; TBHS scholar athlete award (2017-2021).

Athletic bio: Basketball: GAC South player of the year (2021); first team all-GAC South (2020); all-district (2020, 2021). Golf: first team all-GAC South, all-district (2018, 2019, 2021); state qualifier (2019, 2021).

Activities: Troy FFA, GROUP Mission Trips, First Christian Church, The Key volunteer, Buddy Bags volunteer.

College: McKendree University.

Goal: “I hope to be able to work for a professional sports team.”

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite book: “The Jordan Rules” by Sam Smith.

Favorite musician: Drake.

Role model: My dad. “He has taught me the value of hard work and how to be successful, but also how to remain humble while doing so.”

Troy Griffin St. Pierre

Troy Griffin St. Pierre

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports