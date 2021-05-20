Troy Buchanan: Griffin St. Pierre

Academic rank: 89 of 388.
Sports: Golf, basketball.
Academic bio: Academic all-conference (four years); A+ Student; TBHS scholar athlete award (2017-2021).
Athletic bio: Basketball: GAC South player of the year (2021); first team all-GAC South (2020); all-district (2020, 2021). Golf: first team all-GAC South, all-district (2018, 2019, 2021); state qualifier (2019, 2021).
Activities: Troy FFA, GROUP Mission Trips, First Christian Church, The Key volunteer, Buddy Bags volunteer.
College: McKendree University.
Goal: “I hope to be able to work for a professional sports team.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “The Jordan Rules” by Sam Smith.
Favorite musician: Drake.
Role model: My dad. “He has taught me the value of hard work and how to be successful, but also how to remain humble while doing so.”