Troy Buchanan: Kendall Hutchison

Academic rank: 36 of 422.
Sports: Football, basketball, track and field.
Athletic bio: Football: first team all-district quarterback; first and second team all-Gateway Athletic Conference athlete; two-year team captain. Football, basketball: GAC sportsmanship award.
Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader; Northroad Community Church youth group leader; math lab tutor; Elks volunteer.
College: Truman State.
Goal: "I hope to become a teacher and a high school coach. I hope to positively impact students’ lives. I know that a lot of what my coaches have taught me will never be forgotten and I would like to have that same impact on my future students or players.”
Favorite subject: Science. “I like doing experiments and hands on learning. I also enjoy learning about the human body and how it works.”
Favorite book: "The Bible”
Favorite musician: The Fray.
Role model: "Tim Tebow is an ultimate role model because he uses his athleticism and fame as a platform to share the gospel. He is a selfless man that goes above and beyond to impact others in any way he can.”
